Mahindra fuses art, fashion and motoring in vibrant cultural fest

After so long, Shwa decided to get some fresh air and attend the inaugural Mahindra Fusion Fest, which is a cultural festival in Pretoria at the Sun Bet Arena.

The festival managed to bring together over 7 000 attendees in a vibrant showcase of music, fashion and art.

The Mahindra Fusion Fest was more than a festival; it was a reflection of Mahindra’s journey in South Africa and its vision for the future. The event symbolised exploration, self-expression and breaking boundaries, values that define both Mahindra’s SUV range and its commitment to South Africa.

One of the standout moments for gossip girl was the unveiling of the “Discover the X Line by Thula Sindi”, a fashion collection inspired by the XUV 3XO.

Must say the car is pretty slick, especially the interior.

It was very intriguing to see music, fashion and motoring collaborating on a festival.

The collection reflected boldness, individuality, and the youthful energy of South Africa. The event also showcased three exclusive Thula Sindi Edition XUV 3XO SUVs, seamlessly blending automotive design and contemporary fashion.

The Mahindra Music Talent Search and Fashion Talent Initiative gave young South African artists and designers a platform to showcase their creativity. Some of these artists were Sjava, Kamo Mphela, Cassper Nyovest, Micasa, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, and the guest of honour was Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The winners of the Together We Rise initiative performed on stage, proving that local talent is at the heart of Mahindra’s vision for the future.

The festival also featured a one-of-a-kind art experience, including a monumental sculpture created by university students and live graffiti murals designed by young street artists, further reinforcing Mahindra’s commitment to supporting emerging talent and

creative expression.

