Malekula, and then who’s the Baba you wanted to bless you?

Things that are being done by politicians are really hectic to say the least.

What was Malekula Melato, the mayor of Maluti-a-Phofung and ANC regional leader in the Thabo Mofutsayana region in eastern Free State, thinking when she sent a voice note to that person she called Baba, maar?

Shwa was perplexed when the mayor of the cash-strapped municipality that covers Qwaqwa, Harrismith and Kestell made a humble financial request to the service provider.

Ankere she was demanding cash to attend the gathering that was organised by the ANC where Cupcake bashed Khongolose councillors and said that even the DA municipalities were run better compared to the mess done by the ANC.

Malekula asked “Baba” to make a plan for her and her bodyguards to be booked somewhere else as she didn’t want to be in the same hotel with other councillors from the ANC, as the accommodation was already arranged.

Kanti what privileges do these service providers give politicians vele? Is it something like favours for project kapa jwang?

Wa bona, Cupcake was speaking about these issues when he said, makhanselara a ANC are not smart.

