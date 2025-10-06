Mama’s boy still in the 18 area

Andile Mpisane is back on the football fields, and he will be dazzling the masses in the Eswatini Premier League for Mbabane Highlanders AM. Mpisane, a mesmerising former Royal AM jersey No 10, registered as a player and will be donning the colours of his mommy\u2019s new club yet again. Andile\u2019s dream of playing pro football was almost shattered when Shauwn Mkhize\u2019s PSL club Royal AM was snatched by the Sars curator. But rich mommies always make a plan for their spoiled brats and the chubby cheeseboy is back as an owner and player \u2013 what a life! Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content