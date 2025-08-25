MaMkhize plans to set tiny kingdom alight

Staying with Shauwn Mkhize, the eccentric and flamboyant one is keen to set the Eswatini diski scene alight with her involvement with Highlanders. To lure South Africans to matches in the kingdom of the randy king, “MaMkhize” has come up with sexy travel

packages.

The weekend experience includes several travel and hospitality options, all of which come with a return flight to Eswatini, match tickets, and access to the after-party with a meal included.

There’s the entry level Road package, Silver and the top of the range Gold packages for those with deep pockets. With “MaMkhize” in the area, King Mswati’s tiny kingdom will never be the same again.

