Mampofu has stars sweat, sass and jab in full-on sisterhood slay-fest

Johannesburg was ablaze with fierce feminine fire this weekend as Lunathi Mampofu hosted a knockout women’s self-defence workshop through her bold initiative, My Defense. Shwashwi’s still buzzing from the empowering vibes, where Mzansi’s finest tackled gender-based violence (GBV) with punches, poise, and a sprinkle of shade. This wasn’t just a workshop, it was a full-on sisterhood slay-fest!

Lunathi, joined by her sister Uhuru Mzamo, rallied a star-studded crew for a day of learning to throw hands and lift spirits. The Ringside Gym pros Darren Morris, Ludumo Lamati, and Achene Djaroun had the ladies jabbing like they were starring in an action flick. Then, Britt Jansen from Flow and Scent brought the calm with a yoga cool down, because even warriors need to chill.

The guest list? Pure Mzansi royalty! Zenande Mfenyana waltzed in, probably thinking her infamous side-eye could stop any fight – where’s that alleged rudeness now, Zee? Channelling it into those punches, we bet! Kgomotso Christopher glided through, all elegance, as if she could charm a villain into submission. Girl, save some charisma for the rest of us! Matshepo Sekgopi was there, likely practising moves to dodge bad scripts and bad guys with equal flair. The Inimba cast rolled deep, fresh from on-screen drama, hoping not to chip their manicures while throwing fists. And the Fatal Seduction crew? They probably thought this was just

another spicy plot twist, minus the steamy scenes, but with extra sweat.

Lunathi nailed it: “Every woman deserves to feel safe, strong, and supported. This is a movement of healing, empowerment, and sisterhood.” Shwashwi’s screaming, “Yass, queen!”

With more My Defense events planned, Mzansi’s women are gearing up to be unstoppable. Shwashwi’s already practising her jab for the next one!

