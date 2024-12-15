Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Mandla Ndlovu: Mpumalanga’s swanky game-changer 

By Sunday World
Never judge a book by its cover. When Mandla Ndlovu took over as Mpumalanga premier in June, the gossip mill predicted chaos and cronyism.  


Whispers swirled about him turning the government into an ethnic playground. But Shwa knows a sober leader when she sees one, and Ndlovu has silenced the noise with his swag and smarts.  

Not only did he chop a male MEC for a woman (gender goals!), but he’s been all about teamwork, even cosying up to GNU bigwigs. Critics? What critics? Mandla’s charm has Mpumalanga spinning with optimism and a fresh, progressive vibe. 

