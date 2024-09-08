Mandla N’s amapiano film not meant for the masses

Your girl in gossip headed out for the premiere of Black Brains Piano Love in Hyde Park, Jozi, last week and, boy, I have a mouthful to say… but do not come for me.

So, the movie, which was done in eight days, will be on Netflix, which was the first thing that raised eyebrows for Shwa. Why is it not on our normal tele-vision channels? But again Mandla N clearly knows what he’s doing, right?

I just hope it will get as much attraction and traction as it would have on the normal channels because amapiano is really for the people and now people must pay to watch the movie.

Mandla, next time please do not advertise the movie with Tik Tokers as if they will have major roles on the movie only for them to appear for a mere five minutes, iwrong leyonto. I am guessing that is why Moghelingz did not even bother to come to the event.

Anyway, that’s not the point. So, Kwesta who is one of the leads in the movie said it he was hesitant about acting in a movie. Trust me I get him as he’s a musician and what does he know about acting?

When you watch the movie, you will see that he tried his best though given the fact that it is his first acting gig.

Shwa must commend him for trying out new things.

Bontle Modiselle, who is well known for her stellar dance moves, is also one of the leads in the movie, but, baby girl, that dress you wore at the event was just not it. It’s a case of to each their own, I guess. She also gave it a shot, but Shwa would have loved to see more acting from her rather than the dancing.

Veteran actor Peter Mashigo also featured, and, man, that man is ageing like fine wine and still wants to show off his kasi side, with the gold chains and all.

Melissa Naymuli, a former Miss SA finalist, is really cementing herself in the television production industry and what a better way to do it than side by side with your bae. She and Mandla were rocking matching outfits. Speak of giving away couple goals. Shwa hopes you two are going to be the next power couple of the television industry.

Given Stuurman disappointed Shwa because why would you say in the next five years you see yourself picking up your kids from school and nothing about your own career. Come on man, you have been on the small screen for the longest time but still do not have any media training, haaikhona.

I was really tempted to ask Thulani Way what really happened to his massive amapiano event, which turned out to be a flop. I mean you can’t claim to be the best but not deliver.

Shwa also spotted Lungile Yende, Brenda Mukwevho, Yolanda Vilakazi, Chad Jones, Robot Boii and Priddy Ugly.

