Mantashe and John Vuli Gate must just ask Thaba Chweu how this jobs for pals is done

GNU ministers Gwede Mantashe and John Steenhuisen must just take a sho’t left to Thaba Chweu for some solid HR lessons.

It’s raining jobs there by the White Mountain – yes, the legendary place where greetings in the form of lightning are allegedly sent to former neighbours who relocated to Bushbuckridge during forced removals under Verwoerd.

Phela there, grade 10s are pocketing boma R24 898 a month, while GNU ministers are being curved for submitting actual degree-holders as chiefs of staff. Haikhona!

Shwa is shell-shocked watching this Matibidi technology in action. Ministers’ appointments are being declined like an overdrawn ATM card, but there by the holy mount an electrician with Grade 11 (and still studying) is set at R34k a month! He madoda! Mantashe must just call his Bushbuckridge son-in-law and arrange a quick delegation to Thaba Chweu.

The mountain clearly has mystical hiring powers. Honestly, at this rate, education is not as fashionable as the EFF suggests. Next time Shwa gets bounced from a gig, we’re forwarding her CV to Thaba Chweu. That’s where the real soft life is. Forget the gravy train.

