Manzi’s leading ladies celebrated with an unforgettable two-day spectacle

Shwashwi is buzzing with excitement, darlings! Get ready for a dazzling two-night spectacle with the Basadi in Music Awards, the ultimate Women’s Month kickoff.

Held at the Johannesburg Theatre over two fabulous days, this year’s awards were a celebration of South Africa’s fiercest female talent.

On Friday, August 1, the ever-stylish Lamiez Holworthy owned the Vanguard Awards stage, shining a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes artists managers, producers, hairstylists and creative geniuses who keep the industry sparkling.

Then, on Saturday, August 2, Lerato Kganyago brought her A-game as host of the main awards, delivering a night of pure magic. From jaw-dropping performances to heartfelt tributes, it was a vibrant ode to the resilience and artistry of Mzansi’s leading ladies.

The night’s biggest winners? Naledi Aphiwe, Liema Pantsi, and Nontokozo Mkhize, each snagging two awards.

Aphiwe snatched Afropop Artist of the Year and Capasso Most Streamed Song of the Year, while Pantsi shone bright with Collaboration of the Year alongside Cici and Samro Songwriter of the Year. Mkhize? She walked away with Gospel Artist of the Year and the prestigious Song of the Year.

Icons only!

The green carpet was a whole vibe, with Zanele Potelwa holding it down for the Vanguard Awards and Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho and Refilwe Modiselle bringing glamour and charm to the main event.

Every entrance was a moment, honey!

And can we talk about the queen herself? The Basadi in Music Awards crowned South African gospel legend Dr Rebecca Malope with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With over 36 albums, 10 million records sold worldwide, and a career spanning four decades, “The Queen of Gospel” has uplifted souls and defined Mzansi’s cultural heartbeat.

Bow down!

Hloni Modise Matau, the fierce CEO of Basadi in Music Awards, called it “a love letter to the women who move culture forward on the mic and in the margins”.

Shwashwi couldn’t agree more!

With a bold theme celebrating harmony, unforgettable hosts, and moments that’ll leave you inspired, this two-day broadcast is pure fire.

Tune in, darlings, Shwashwi’s already got her popcorn ready.

