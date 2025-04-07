Hot Mgosi

Maybe it’s time to drop the ACT, Ace 

By Sunday World
Maybe it’s time to drop the ACT, Ace 
BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA ? SEPTEMBER 23: Former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule is seen outside Bloemfontein High Court during his pre-trial on September 23, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Ace Magashule and 16 co-accused were arrested by the Hawks over the R255-million asbestos corruption case. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

Maybe it’s time to drop the ACT, Ace 

The ghost of Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT) party was spotted limping down the N4, shedding Mpumalanga branch leaders like a snake does its skin.  


Word is, the former SG of the ANC wants foot soldiers to campaign for 2026, but plans to deploy card-carrying ANC cadres if ACT wins. Haibo! So much for transformation.  

The disgruntled members resigned over fears of being used as pawns in a power game.  

One joked, “He’s leading us from the back – straight into betrayal.” Shwa wonders if this is ACTing presidential, what happens when the curtain rises? The drama writes itself – and the cast is already walking out. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content   

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.