Maybe it’s time to drop the ACT, Ace

The ghost of Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT) party was spotted limping down the N4, shedding Mpumalanga branch leaders like a snake does its skin.

Word is, the former SG of the ANC wants foot soldiers to campaign for 2026, but plans to deploy card-carrying ANC cadres if ACT wins. Haibo! So much for transformation.

The disgruntled members resigned over fears of being used as pawns in a power game.

One joked, “He’s leading us from the back – straight into betrayal.” Shwa wonders if this is ACTing presidential, what happens when the curtain rises? The drama writes itself – and the cast is already walking out.

