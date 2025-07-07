Mazinyo not good enough for stands

Newly-promoted Durban City supporters were frothing at the mouth after charlatan coach Ernst “Relegation Specialist” Middendorp was reported to be joining the club after they parted ways with Simo Dladla.

City have just gained promotion after morphing from Maritzburg United who were relegated a few seasons ago. In his colourful career, Middendorp has relegated German club SV Meppen and also Cape Town Spurs twice, from the PSL to the first division and now to the third tier.

The folks in Durban say that club boss Farook Kadodia must not even think about it, they do not want to see Middendorp near the team – not even on the stands when the club is playing matches.

