Mbule getting ahead of himself

Orlando Pirates new sensation Sipho Mbule seems to be back with a bang but for him to start emulating Michael Jordan is taking things a little too far.

Mbule said on his Instagram account that he chose the jersey No 23 because of the former Chicago Bulls and world greatest basketballer.

“Came back like Jordan Wearin’ the 23,” wrote Mbule on his Instagram account a day after their tough encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns. Shwa is happy that the Bethlehem dribbling wizard is nicely reviving his career and enjoying himself on the pitch.

But he still has a lot to do before he starts believing that he can “Walk on Air”.

