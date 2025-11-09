Meet bra Vinny, the Don of all ice boys

After the events of last week, Shwa was just wondering if Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka could be Mzansi\u2019s oldest ice boy. With what can be termed the lousiest of excuses, Safa claims he missed Teboho Mokoena\u2019s second yellow card against Benin after he left the stadium before the end of the match to go buy ice for the players. Bafana were later docked three points and they almost missed out on qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Mzansi\u2019s pubs, taverns, night clubs and other dinking pozies are crawling with ice boys but Tseka has taken the baton to another level. He is the \u201cDon Father\u201d of ice boys in Mzansi. Upcoming laaities can learn a trick from this Vrystaat dzaddy\u2026 Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content