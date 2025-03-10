Mhlongo, aren\u2019t you missing the good old days?\u00a0 Shwa is wondering if the former MP under the DA, Tsepo Mhlongo, is not experiencing a desire to be back in parliament to deal with the sports, arts and culture minister, Gayton McKenzie.\u00a0\u00a0 Mhlongo used to give former ministers of sports, arts and culture, Fikile Mbalula and Zizi Kodwa, hard times and palpitations while he was a shadow minister in the same portfolio.\u00a0\u00a0 Moi is also wondering if the don of Orlando East, who is now the deputy president of Build A Better South Africa, is not missing perks of travelling from Jozi to Mother City and staying at Akacia Village for mahala.\u00a0\u00a0 Weeeh Njomane, please tell Shwa if you have joined the business world, as I have seen flats you are building in kasie. Do you also have shares in Soweto\u2019s trendy nightclubs as you always chill there with the bosses of drinking holes. Don\u2019t you miss telling John Steenhuisen and Gogo Helen Zille to go fly a kite, maar\u2026\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0