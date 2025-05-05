Miss SA tough enough without married women\u00a0 The Miss SA competition is tight again this year \u2013 the ladies are beautiful, smart, and more than capable to carry the crown.\u00a0\u00a0 Since they now enter the pageant by recording videos then posting them online, Shwa saw a lot of familiar faces such as actors Nirvana Nokwe and Luyanda Zuma, influencers, and some 9-5 employees.\u00a0 Yours in gossip obviously picked on something in the whole process. Shwa has a bit of an issue with the constant adjustments that are made to the pageant, all in the name of inclusivity.\u00a0 How is it possible that a married woman has an equal right to compete with unmarried women? The unfairness I am pointing out is the fact that unmarried women wouldn\u2019t be allowed to compete with the married ones in the Mrs South Africa pageant.\u00a0\u00a0 Justice for single women bathong!\u00a0 This thing of bending rules to be appealing to certain groups is what led to people fabricating identities, just to get into the game. Remember the Chidimma story? I don\u2019t want to sound like I\u2019m holding grudges, but we demand more rules, married women can\u2019t have their bread buttered on both sides.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0