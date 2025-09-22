Mjolo’s showing Khaya some high note flames

What is this that Shwa hears about former Idols winner and now Gagasi FM presenter Khaya Mthethwa dating a baddie?

I mean, when he announced that he’s now a pastor Shwa thought there would be some changes in how he moves but clearly ke moruti wa Tsotsi.

The man is always trending for all the wrong reasons.

If it’s not his unhinged sermons about attracting “rubbish” when it comes to women, it’s dating Max Mqandi’s baby mama, Sine Ndlovu.

A relationship for Instagram likes, pastor? We can agree that the Miss SA lady did well by leaving this man because he’s for the streets.

Do tell us when you’re done Khaya, so we can go back to opening Bibles and spreading the gospel. Amen!

