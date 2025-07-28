MK’s theatre of the absurd: Bokone Bophirima edition

Oh, the revolution eats its children – but in the MK Party, it feasts on itself daily.

This week’s dish? A piping-hot plate of chaos in North West, where provincial organiser Dr Mpho Mahlakoleng decided to play list maker-in-chief” with the legislature reserves. The furious national organiser Joe Ndhlela protested, “Hayi bo!”

Only in the MK would a provincial heavyweight casually redraw deployment lists, prompting HQ to screech, “Fake news! Unauthorised!” The irony? A party born of rebellion now squashes internal dissent like a bug.

Comrade Mahlakoleng’s sin? Forgetting that only Ndhlela or the secretary-general may wield the deployment pen (per Section Whatever of their holy constitution).

But this is less about procedure and more about who controls the spoils. North West’s fertile ground for factional wars – where loyalty shifts faster than Zuma’s legal teams – has birthed another mutiny. As MK’s national leaders frantically disown letters and demand “verify with us first,” one wonders: Who really runs this revolution? The answer? Nobody.

Just a merry-go-round of ambitions, where every comrade fancies themselves a kingmaker. Intwenjani lena mara he?

