Money-grubbing lap dogs should pack up, go home

Grand fede, Safa should just close shop and everyone in that NEC should go home and start selling ou goed at their local taxi ranks because ayikho lento yabo.

Even the management of this organisation should just leave as they don’t know what they are doing. The only thing they know is to turn Safa into their own mashonisa, and being lap dogs of that frail mkhulu called Danny Jordaan.

As sponsors are leaving this organisation, there will be nothing left to steal, so eintlik, NEC members pack amasaka wabo and vamuz. At least there are some executive members who are loaded in that Safa, and they are not pudis njee nga banye so.

