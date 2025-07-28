Mosehle finally gets to smell his flowers

Elderly road-runner Johannes Mosehle was finally given his flowers when he is still alive. The record-breaking 83-year-old was honoured for his contribution and bestowed with the Devoted Citizen Mzila Endurance Leader Award by the ever-growing Hope Restoration Ministries for being the oldest person to finish the Comrades Marathon.

After he was given a guard of honour, the 83-year-old stylish madala entered the swanky venue with swag and like the true champ he is when he ascended onto the stage to collect his trophy and his sugar-coated R100 000 cheque.

