Shwashwi: Move on, gals. Shall we? 

Move on, gals. Shall we?

I am really going to need Mihlali Ndamase to put some tape on her lips because right now she is acting like a bitter ex. Why would you insinuate that your ex is a twin plug meanwhile this is the same man you were flying and vacating with. You still stayed regardless of you being a glorified side chick all along.

Now you wanna go on Instagram Live and show the world how much of a brainless chick you are. Come on, you can do better than that, and move on in peace. Nobody still does that these days except Letoya Makhene’s ex, Lebogang Keswa, who is going on every podcast to air her dirty laundry.

Talk about a bitter old hag who just won’t move on but wants to keep being relevant.

We are really tired of hearing about the panties and stuff.

