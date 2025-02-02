Mpumalanga’s blame game is a messy road!

Darlings, the blame game in Mpumalanga is serving drama! Nkomazi Municipality and Public Works are fighting over who should fix Tonga Hospital’s crumbling road.

Municipal spokesperson Cyril Ripinga says: “They built it, they must fix it!”

But public works spokesperson Bongani Dlamini claps back: “Not our road, not our problem!”

Meanwhile, residents are stranded; ambulances can’t reach emergencies, and businesses are shutting down. All this while officials toss responsibility around like a fashion trend nobody wants to claim!

Shwa says, enough with the statements – get to work!

The people of Tonga deserve smooth roads, not political potholes.

