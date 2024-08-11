Mseleku nurses bruised ego as Vuyokazi starts cooking\u00a0 Your gossip girl has caught wind that Vuyokazi Nciweni has moved on from her nonsense relationship with polygamist wannabe Mpumelelo Mseleku and found love with another man. Baby girl, who was in line to be Musa Mseleku\u2019s daughter-in-law but soon realised that she was not going to be number one, is now a wife to some chef who happens to be based in the UK.\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa is happy for her, although everything happened so fast but its okay. Clearly Chef Sabelo has always been there and let\u2019s hope his skeletons do not start rattling and ruin the relationship. Shwa hopes that it\u2019s not all for content.\u00a0\u00a0 Mpumelelo Mseleku is now trying to get pity from the world by posting stuff about how he doesn\u2019t want his kids to suffer. My brother, the ship has sailed, and you need to deal with the consequences.\u00a0\u00a0 You failed to make Vuyo a wife and now you are left with Tirelo, who must deal with your nonsense.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0