Msiza a picture of dejection  Spare a thought for Limpopo ANC bigwig Danny Msiza, who is facing corruption charges in relation to the VBS Mutual Bank heist. During his court appearance this week at the Pretoria High Court, Msiza was sitting in the dock and would frequently drink water, scratch his head and take off his spectacles so that he can clean his eyes with his fingers while proceedings were ongoing.   Being fingered in this corruption case is taking its toll on Msiza. Despite bursting into laughter and smiles occasionally, Msiza painted a picture of a worried man, gazing to the ceiling and would close his eyes. Help Msiza.