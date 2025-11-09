Mthandeni SK continues to raise the bar

Shwa congratulates maskandi superstar Mthandeni SK for maintaining high standards once again with the latest release of his four-song EP. In keeping with the high standard, he set in the two previous years with hits such as Paris, Gucci and Sigade Umzila, the man has done it again with another banger titled 24\/7 that is wreaking havoc on TikTok and entertainment outlets across the country. The man\u2019s new subgenre that he named woolies is a real game changer that has made maskandi to be played even at night clubs, pioneered by this one man. A perfectionist of note, SK has in fact outdid himself this time with the 24\/7 hit song, which is his first that is entertaining while also having a deep positive message encouraging hard work by all and sundry in whatever they do. The smash hit is also a breath of fresh air from all the mjolo songs that are a pandemic in modern-day maskandi. Shwa says bravo to SK, and we wait for more good music from this prolific trendsetter who has transformed maskandi into a mainstream genre embraced by all music lovers. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content