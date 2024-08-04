Let\u2019s hope Duma has a bellyful of creative ideas for the moribund Muvhango.\u00a0 Clearly the entire entertainment industry is drowning, especially when so many productions are failing to pay actors and shows are being terminated left right and centre. To talk of the same fate befalling Muvhango was a PR stunt would be giving it the benefit of the doubt.\u00a0 Shwa was really annoyed when she attended the revamp of the long-running Tshivenda soapie and its creator Duma Ndlovu kept saying journalists were \u00a0 lying. It is really okay to own up to the fact that the ship was sinking and the SABC decided to give you a chance again, Gatsheni. The relaunch really did not live up to the fire that the logo represents; it was rather mediocre, and there was no need for people to go all the way to the trenches of Fourways. The SABC studios would have been just fine.\u00a0 Methinks Ndlovu needs to work on his boep or perhaps that is where his inspiration or creativity is stored.\u00a0\u00a0 Just a few weeks ago, Shwa bumped into lead actor Gabriel Temudzani and Dingaan Khumalo at the launch of Queen Modjadji, and to my surprise, Temudzani was so sour I am not sure whether it was the stress of being unemployed because that role of Chief Azwinndini Mukwevho is the only job we have known him for.\u00a0 Anyways, this time, at the resurrection of Muvhango that is, Temudzani was jolly and cramped up in his signature suit, which looked like it was borrowed from the set wardrobe. Khumalo was the friendliest cast member of the day, and he told Shwa how he was not worried at all about not getting his Muvhango income. Talk about a man with multiple streams of income.\u00a0 Lebo M was also at the event, and for a second I thought I would see him with a lady because he has clearly shown the whole world that he cannot live without a woman. Please, my brother, do not ever get married again. Save your estate because these women keep milking you.\u00a0\u00a0 It is okay to remain a bachelor and raise your children by yourself.\u00a0 If risk-taking was personified, it would be the famous Sarafina or rather let me say Leleti Khumalo. I hope that she will be able to pull in the numbers that the show needs because it really needs something new and fresh.\u00a0 By the way, Mama Leleti, please don\u2019t be defensive when journalists ask relevant questions about decisions that you have made. You have been in this industry for so long, so you should know how to handle the media.\u00a0 It was a breath of fresh air to actually see some of the former cast members such as Raphael Griffiths come and show support or maybe they will be making a comeback to the show \u2014 who knows? Well, we all know that Litebogo Molise will be making a comeback, and it is going to be interesting to see her bring the spice and drama that the show needs. Shwa also spotted Sydney Ramakuwela, Zonke Mchunu, Wavhudi Lidzhegu, Candy Magidimisa and Hellen Motsuki.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content