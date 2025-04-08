Mzansi awash with self-declared people’s champs

ActionSA came out swinging the other day, proudly announcing that it has stopped the VAT hike, claiming that the ANC even backed budget amendments.

Meanwhile, the DA is in the corner, chuckling like a villain in a soap opera. It seems they believe ActionSA is acting like a kid claiming they stopped a train by standing in front of it, while ignoring the fact that the brakes were already on!

But are the brakes really on on this budget matter?

ActionSA is flexing, saying they saved South Africans from higher taxes, while the DA is laughing it off, highlighting that their budget amendment doesn’t necessarily mean the VAT hikes will be cancelled. It seems the DA does not want to see any party claim VAT cancellation victory after the scandal that they allegedly negotiated a VAT tit-for-that for the Expropriation Act.

At this rate, we’re expecting a new political reality show, let’s name it Who Wants to Be the People’s Champion? This is where politicians compete to take credit for things that were already happening. Next episode: ActionSA claims they made the sun rise, while the DA demands a probe into how it happened.

