Mzansi Magic should reconsider its decision to can My Brother’s Keeper and Umkhokha The Curse

Moi is wondering what really made Mzansi Magic to take the decision to discontinue two telenovelas.

How can those responsible for the channel do this to the fans of My Brother’s Keeper and Umkhokha The Curse.

Moi is hoping that the canning of these productions had nothing to do with the Sars case faced by the prolific producer Duma kaNdlovu.

Phela, these two shows are favourite household names in the world of TV in Mzansi, and it will be sad seeing these shows going with no point of return.

Where will Moi see Deli Mallinga, aka Zobelitious, and Lindani Nkosi, alias Mshengu, as well as the ever-vivacious Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala, who is known as MaMchunu?

