New broom not sweeping clean on SAPS’ dirty floor

While the SAPS smoulders from yet another corruption inferno, acting police minister, Firoz Cachalia, was recently on a global junket. His timing isn’t just poor; it’s a master class in misdirection.

The man tasked with holding the line has instead chosen to hold onto the presidential skirt, following Cyril Ramaphosa’s travelling circus abroad. This isn’t merely an absence. It’s a statement.

The brass are on a different planet entirely. We’re witnessing the anatomy of a failed state, not with a bang, but in a whimper. The thin blue line is frayed by corruption, and its commander-in-chief is collecting air miles.

Don’t be shocked. This is the new normal. The fire will wait; the patronage network requires immediate maintenance. A statistical certainty.