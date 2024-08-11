New spot to chow steak and flaunt bae\u00a0 How often does one go out fancy dining these days? I\u2019m talking three-course meals with drinks. This economy is depriving us of the good life, I swear.\u00a0 Anyway, your gossip girl headed to Roodepoort recently, for the opening of Lumo Lounge and Living. Let me start by saying, what a weird location because who wants to travel that far for a piece of steak?\u00a0\u00a0 Nonetheless Shwa joined your socialites and dined away as we welcome the warmer weather in Jozi.\u00a0\u00a0 I stumbled upon actor and television producer Mandla N with a beautiful woman. Did he get married again and Shwa wasn\u2019t invited? I love it when men flaunt their women, though.\u00a0 \u00a0Actor Nicholas Nkuna was alone and looked confused. The last time I saw him, he was trying to sing on TikTok, I don\u2019t know how that turned out.\u00a0 \u00a0Speaking of singing, does anyone know what happened to Simz Ngema\u2019s music career? Oh, the things that grief will do to you!\u00a0\u00a0 A little birdie told me that she\u2019s expecting baby number two. I hope the model doesn\u2019t dump you this time around, mama.\u00a0\u00a0 Back to the food joint, we had Melody Miya from Daily Thetha as the MC. He tried, given what he was working with, shem.\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa also saw Musa, the musician who sings Mthande. You probably don\u2019t remember the song because that\u2019s how long he last released a proper song.\u00a0 Also, how often do you bump into these Idols winners? If they are not selling CDs for R5, they are singing on boats.\u00a0\u00a0 Thank goodness they canned that show, it was an embarrassment! Did Musa really date Rorisang Thandekiso? He would\u2019ve been a moruti now had he stuck around.\u00a0\u00a0 A beautiful sight was seeing football stars Lehlohonolo Majoro and Thulani Hlatshwayo enjoying drinks like brothers. No fights about women!\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 They could teach Bongani Zungu and George Lebese a thing or two.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0