Ngeke, safa yi Safa, off with their heads!

Safa is forever in a mess engapheli njeee. If it’s not water drama at Fun Valley, it’s about its staff not getting paid. Then another scandal rocked up over grants owed to teams playing in the Gauteng Sasol Women’s League.

Sisathi simile, the Western Cape teams playing in the same league of have complained that Safa has allowed teams that are not part of the league to play against them.

And there is still that small matter of fielding an eligible Bafana Bafana player

Kanti, zikhiphani bo daarso by Danny Jordaan’s house in Nasrec?

What is the next scandal, vele? This mess happening there all the time puts the beautiful game in disrepute.

It’s high time we demanded that those executives used Safa as an inhouse mashonisa must pay back the moola, with interest!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content