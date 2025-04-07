Hot Mgosi

Ngeke, safa yi Safa, off with their heads! 

By Sunday World
Ngeke, safa yi Safa, off with their heads! 
PALM RIDGE, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 13: SAFA President Danny Jordaan at Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on November 13, 2024 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. It is reported that Jordaan faces charges of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3 million. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Ngeke, safa yi Safa, off with their heads! 

Safa is forever in a mess engapheli njeee. If it’s not water drama at Fun Valley, it’s about its staff not getting paid. Then another scandal rocked up over grants owed to teams playing in the Gauteng Sasol Women’s League.  


Sisathi simile, the Western Cape teams playing in the same league of have complained that Safa has allowed teams that are not part of the league to play against them. 

And there is still that small matter of fielding an eligible Bafana Bafana player 

Kanti, zikhiphani bo daarso by Danny Jordaan’s house in Nasrec?  

What is the next scandal, vele? This mess happening there all the time puts the beautiful game in disrepute.  

It’s high time we demanded that those executives used Safa as an inhouse mashonisa must pay back the moola, with interest!  

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content   

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.