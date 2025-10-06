Ngizwe Mchunu needs to zip it

The self-appointed president of the imaginary Amabhinca Nation, Ngizwe Mchunu, is really full of himself. Maybe all of us are to blame for giving a person who has lost it all the attention and calling him funny when he in fact needs help. The dunderhead was at it again this week, this time having a go at homosexual people. According to this nincompoop, who has also appointed himself as the guardian of Zulu culture, gay people cannot be married wearing animal skin regalia. This charlatan is way out of his depth because he did not create animal skin regalia nor the animals that the skin comes from. Who the hell does Ngizwe Mchunu think he is to play God and demean people of the gay community, calling them \u201cdogs\u201d and all sorts of other names? This foolish domkop surely never learnt anything from his sacking from Ukhozi FM, and again did not learn from his near conviction for endorsing and fueling the July 2021 unrest. This moron must be put in his place proper and as soon as yesterday. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content