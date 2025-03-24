No indoda-must vibes with the good doc, lucky fellow!\u00a0 Most South African men this week felt like they married wrong women when Dr Celiwe Dada revealed she has been supporting her unemployed husband all along.\u00a0\u00a0 The good doctor, via her TikTok account, revealed that she is paying R15\u2009000 per month as an instalment for the luxury Mercedes Benz GLC he drives, while she has to make do with a humble Kia.\u00a0\u00a0 And when the unemployed husband crashed the car, she bought him another car, a Mercedes Benz GLB, worth R1.2-million, for which she\u2019s paying R23\u2009000 in instalments a month.\u00a0\u00a0 Speak of role reversal! Shwa can bet her last dime that most envy this lucky bugger!\u00a0\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0