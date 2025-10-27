Hot Mgosi

No merry Dance for a legend of the game

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 26: Dan Malesela, coach of Baroka during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Gomora United and Baroka FC at TUT Stadium on September 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

PSL coach Dan “Dance” Malesela was a fine and accomplished central defender in his heyday. He captained Orlando Pirates with aplomb and marshalled Mamelodi Sundowns’ backline with sheer brilliance.

Sadly, we cannot say the same about the way his coaching career has turned out. He started impressively at Chippa United and was top class when he won the Nedbank Cup with first division side TS Galaxy.

But nowadays, Malesela has turned into something that PSL club bosses toy around with, hiring and firing him willy-nilly. He was suspended by his current club Baroka FC for poor performance after a mere seven games this season. Naughty as she is, not even Shwa’s sex toys are abused like that!

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.