No merry Dance for a legend of the game

PSL coach Dan “Dance” Malesela was a fine and accomplished central defender in his heyday. He captained Orlando Pirates with aplomb and marshalled Mamelodi Sundowns’ backline with sheer brilliance.

Sadly, we cannot say the same about the way his coaching career has turned out. He started impressively at Chippa United and was top class when he won the Nedbank Cup with first division side TS Galaxy.

But nowadays, Malesela has turned into something that PSL club bosses toy around with, hiring and firing him willy-nilly. He was suspended by his current club Baroka FC for poor performance after a mere seven games this season. Naughty as she is, not even Shwa’s sex toys are abused like that!

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content