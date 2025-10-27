No room in the inn for the owners

Boutique hotel 12 on Hillel Villa & Spa has distanced itself from media personality Lerato Kganyago and denied any involvement in alleged illicit meetings raised during the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is probing corruption and political interference in the judicial system.

This comes after a witness named the Northcliff, Joburg, hotel as a venue for gatherings allegedly organised by Vusi Ndlala, her husband. In a statement, the hotel said it had no ties to the individuals mentioned, and rejected reports of Kganyago’s involvement.

“The owner is not Vusi Ndlala, as reported,” the hotel clarified. Records list Fikile Evancy Ndlala as the sole director since February 2023. Meanwhile, the Ndlala Hotel Group, led by Thamsanqa Lucius Ndlala, is listed as a contact on its social media.

The hotel added that no event took place on the date in question and reiterated Kganyago has “no ownership, managerial, or operational role”.

However, Kganyago has previously claimed ownership.

