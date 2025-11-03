Hot Mgosi

Nobody does it better

By Sunday World
MIDRAND, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 21: Mandisi Dyantyis at the DStv Delicious International Food And Music Festival on Day 2 at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 21, 2025 in Midrand, South Africa. The festival delivers a weekend of world-class entertainment, culinary adventure and creative expression. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Who does it better than Mandisi Dyantyis? The man is a good vocalist, relatable, witty, and on top of all that, a great trumpeter?

Let me stop before Shwa starts to sound like she’s fan girling. Perhaps I am.

But the real tea here is that your favourite gossip girl went all the way to Emperors Palace last week for the singer’s tour, for his latest album Intlambululo: ukuhlambulula.

Listen to me, that album is a chef’s kiss. Perfection! The ghetto is his fans though. I mean, who the hell sings amagwijo in the hallway of the palace?

After the show, Shwa felt like she was attending some boys mgidi in the Eastern Cape. Class, people, class. Some people went there to dine.

