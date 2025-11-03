Nobody does it better

Who does it better than Mandisi Dyantyis? The man is a good vocalist, relatable, witty, and on top of all that, a great trumpeter?

Let me stop before Shwa starts to sound like she’s fan girling. Perhaps I am.

But the real tea here is that your favourite gossip girl went all the way to Emperors Palace last week for the singer’s tour, for his latest album Intlambululo: ukuhlambulula.

Listen to me, that album is a chef’s kiss. Perfection! The ghetto is his fans though. I mean, who the hell sings amagwijo in the hallway of the palace?

After the show, Shwa felt like she was attending some boys mgidi in the Eastern Cape. Class, people, class. Some people went there to dine.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content