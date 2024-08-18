Not so Brilliant, Mr Khuzwayo\u00a0 Shwa knows that we all have our share of financial troubles and I don\u2019t judge others. I hear that former Kaizer Chiefs keeper Brilliant Khuzwayo fled with money of a Durban-based photographer, amounting to R8\u2009000.\u00a0\u00a0 The man was apparently hired by Khuzwayo to work at an under 19 football tournaments named after him, Brilliant Cup u19.\u00a0\u00a0 According to the said photographer he was hired by Khuzwayo to take photos, do graphics and load pictures on Khuzwayo\u2019s social media page during his tournament sometime this year.\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa understands that when it was time to cough up, Khuzwayo disappeared without a trace, leaving the poor man in a lurch. Please pay up, good sir; be it in installments, but please don\u2019t leave the guy hanging. The economic climate is tough for everyone.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0