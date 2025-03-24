Now Bester wants a five-star hotel suite for a prison cell\u00a0 Convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, a boyfriend of one celebrity doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, took his fight to the Constitutional Court this week challenging the poor prison conditions.\u00a0\u00a0 Bester, who once escaped from a maximum prison, hiding in plain sight staying in uber-luxurious hotels while on the run, feels that his cell at C-Max prison in Pretoria doesn\u2019t meet the standards he was accustomed to in five-star hotels and wants it improved.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0