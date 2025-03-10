Now here\u2019s a fellow who should be denied the mic\u00a0 Brother Enigma, so he calls himself, should really take leave from these podcast interviews because what he says makes no sense now.\u00a0 Bhuti now claims that people using contraceptives, implants to be specific, will never see the kingdom of heaven. Dude, we as South Africans are already overwhelmed with teenage pregnancies and unwanted babies.\u00a0\u00a0 Babies are abandoned and some left to die because they are not wanted by their parents. Contraceptives are there to avoid such issues.\u00a0 Is it not sad enough to find a baby wrapped up in plastic in a rubbish bin? Or to find a lifeless body of a newborn in a manhole? What is your solution to this problem if not implants?\u00a0 It seems you have had enough to say and we cannot hear more of it.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0