Hot Mgosi

Now here’s a real plumber masquerading as a diski guru

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 01: Romain Folz, head coach of AmaZulu FC during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Swallows FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Romain Folz, better known as Fohloza, is one of the alleged coaches who give foreign trainers a bad name in Africa.

Because of chance-takers such as him, good coaches have been labelled as plumbers, mechanics and even fishermen when they land on African shores.

Three years ago, the Frenchman arrived in the PSL at Marumo Gallants amidst a lot of hype, considering that he was only 32 years old at the time. But he was exposed faster than you can say “goal”. After a stint with Usuthu in Durban, he smooth-talked his way into Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians also sent him packing, and ever since, he has been changing clubs like Lion King’s Lebo M changes squeezes. Tanzania giants Yanga SC gave him the boot this week. At the tender coaching age of 35, he has worked and coached more than 10 clubs. Next time Folz gets another job in the PSL, a commission of enquiry must be launched.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.