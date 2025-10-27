Now here’s a real plumber masquerading as a diski guru

Romain Folz, better known as Fohloza, is one of the alleged coaches who give foreign trainers a bad name in Africa.

Because of chance-takers such as him, good coaches have been labelled as plumbers, mechanics and even fishermen when they land on African shores.

Three years ago, the Frenchman arrived in the PSL at Marumo Gallants amidst a lot of hype, considering that he was only 32 years old at the time. But he was exposed faster than you can say “goal”. After a stint with Usuthu in Durban, he smooth-talked his way into Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians also sent him packing, and ever since, he has been changing clubs like Lion King’s Lebo M changes squeezes. Tanzania giants Yanga SC gave him the boot this week. At the tender coaching age of 35, he has worked and coached more than 10 clubs. Next time Folz gets another job in the PSL, a commission of enquiry must be launched.

