Nowhere to hide for influencers

Who knew that the influencer and content creator space would become an industry that is this big? I guess no one, because even the influencers themselves are shocked by the fact that they must now pay tax. Shwa saw this at the Africa Content creator festival, which was hosted by JC LeRoux in Sandton, Joburg, recently.

They are not fully convinced that paying tax is a must. All Shwa will say is “uyeza uMkhwanazi” TikTokers.

Anyway, they got a masterclass on how to better sell themselves as brands.

The taxman saw that there’s money in that space and said, ‘get paid and pay us’. The resistance from the creators is valid shem because they danced alone during Covid. Lasizwe has been crashing out since the news. Perhaps it’s time you go back to the taxi business, dear, don’t you think?