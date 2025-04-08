Hot Mgosi

Ntsiki, stick to the rhymes and leave adult stuff to adults 

By Sunday World
Oh, Ntsiki Mazwai, the self-proclaimed poetess of polygamy! She’s out here standing for a system where one guy gets to juggle more wives than a circus clown juggles flaming torches.  


What’s next, a reality show called Keeping Up with the Co-Wives?  

The poet is preaching about “cultural freedom” like it’s some noble cause, but let’s be real, it’s just a fancy way of saying she’s cool with a dude collecting women like Pokémon cards. “Gotta catch ‘em all!”  

Meanwhile, she’s dodging the real question: how do you split the Wi-Fi password between five spouses without starting a civil war? Ntsiki, sweetie, your hot takes are so lukewarm they couldn’t even toast bread.

Stick to poetry, polygamy’s already a crowded stage, and you’re just the hype woman nobody asked for. 

