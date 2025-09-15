Hot Mgosi

Nyiko, leave logo designs to gurus 

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 10: Floyd Shivambu addresses Mayibuye Consultation Process at Johannesburg City Hall on August 10, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is part of the ongoing consultations that got underway two months ago and have now covered seven provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Floyd Shivambu unveiled the logo for his new political party, and Shwa is feeling a bit embarrassed.  

It looks familiar, almost like the one used by the red berets. Oh but Afrika Mayibuye leader claims that it looks nothing like the EFF’s because he is the brains behind his former party’s logo.  

One would think that because he conceptualised the EFFlogo, he would be able to see the striking similarities. The logo contains a map of Africa and at its core is a black clenched fist holding a “spear/pen”, symbolising the fusion of intellectual and revolutionary action. 

The colours red, green and black are also the same as those of the EFF. But what can we say, if Nyiko says it looks nothing like the EFF logo? 

