Hot Mgosi

Of booze, forklift drivers and porn stars

By Sunday World
Flavio Silva.

It has been one of the craziest weeks in the Betway Premiership after the transfer window opened midweek. 

Last week, Kaizer Chiefs were on the case of Orlando Pirates after Bucs signed the wayward Sipho Mbule. Amakhosi followers mocked their rivals and said Mbule was bought from a tavern and he will continue to battle the bottle. 

Well, this week the tables turned and Bucs did not waste time in calling Amakhosi’s new arrival Flavio Silva a forklift driver. Some went as far as saying that newcomer Ethan Chislett looks like a washed-up porn star.


Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.