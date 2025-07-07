Of booze, forklift drivers and porn stars

It has been one of the craziest weeks in the Betway Premiership after the transfer window opened midweek.

Last week, Kaizer Chiefs were on the case of Orlando Pirates after Bucs signed the wayward Sipho Mbule. Amakhosi followers mocked their rivals and said Mbule was bought from a tavern and he will continue to battle the bottle.

Well, this week the tables turned and Bucs did not waste time in calling Amakhosi’s new arrival Flavio Silva a forklift driver. Some went as far as saying that newcomer Ethan Chislett looks like a washed-up porn star.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content