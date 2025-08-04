Oh boi, Mamabolo’s Mandela Party flops

Boy, Mamabolo is a knucklehead. He thought he could just slap Nelson Mandela’s name on a party and cruise to parliament? He banna! The election cops, the IEC, just kicked his sorry application to the curb.

Total rejection. Epic fail. Simple though. He couldn’t even get enough signatures. Like throwing a house party and only your weird cousin shows up. Not enough warm bodies means no party registration. Basic stuff, Boy! Did he think the IEC wouldn’t count? Amateur hour. Plus, the branding? Please. Green and black? “Mandela for President?”

Trying to trick grannies into thinking Tata Madiba rose from the grave just to endorse Boy Mamabolo? The audacity! The IEC saw right through that cheap con. “Misleading voters?” You think? And the icing on this clown cake? The shady paperwork. His own party constitution lists the founder as “Mandela Jacob Boy Mamabolo.”

But the IEC knows his name is just Jacob Boy Mamabolo. Did he seriously try to sneak “Mandela” into his own for credibility? That’s next-level grifting, folks. Pathetic. Bottom line is Mamabolo wanted a shortcut. Use Mandela like an ATM card. Didn’t do the work. Got caught with his hand in the legacy cookie jar. No signatures.

No truth. No party. Back to the drawing board, Boy. Or better yet, get a real job. The grown-ups are running elections. You flunked. Period.

