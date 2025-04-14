Oh, the Joy of it all as Kwesta prepares to deliver a feast

The lyrical grootman, the gravel-voiced hip hop oracle of Katlehong, is about to bless our playlists with a brand-new single called Joy on April 18.

Featuring the ethereal vocal goddess herself, Nkosazana Daughter, the song might be so good it’ll make your ex text you just to say “sorry for being a distraction during Kwesta’s last album”.

But wait, there’s more! Joy is just the appetiser. The full meal, sorry, the full feast, arrives on May 9 with Kwesta’s upcoming album titled The Big Bro Theory.

A title so on point, Sheldon Cooper might retire and hand over the whole PhD.

Sure this winter will be filled with music fun.

So, mark your calendars, charge your speakers, and prepare your emotions. Because when Kwesta says he’s bringing joy, best believe he means it.

And with Nkosazana Daughter on the track? Haibo, even the ancestors are pre-saving this one.

