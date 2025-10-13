Oil’s well for old Buc Nkota

The glow that we are witnessing on Mohau Nkota is evidence that the oil money in Saudi Arabia is coming in kamnandi, and Shwa is already charmed and feeling weak-kneed. Nkota recently took out that out-of-date platinum on his teeth and replaced them with braces. Kudos to whoever advised him to take out those hideous metals because he is now an international brand. Also, Shwa can\u2019t help but notice that the boy is now a yellow bone and his skin is glowing, thanks to the Saudi water. I am sure he is also using top-of-the-range facial creams. How else do we explain the vast improvement? Sis Shwa cannot help being all too happy for the former Buccaneer star. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content