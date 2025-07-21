Old foes about to resume hostilities

For sure CR Belouizdad head coach Sead Ramović fainted when he heard the news that Rulani Mokwena was officially announced as the new head coach of MC Alger in Algeria.

Shwa expects fireworks between Mokwena and his former PSL opponent Ramović, when the two face off in the Algerian Premier League this coming season. During their face-offs in the PSL, Mokwena and Ramović never saw eye to eye. Ramović says Rulani once called him and dropped F-bombs on him. While Ramović said Rulani is disrespectful. It’s about to get lit in Algeria, Rulani vs Ramović part 2.

