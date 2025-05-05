Old geezers tear up at the sight of German legend\u00a0 What is it that Shwa is hearing? Apparently old geezers became unruly last week when they saw Fifa World Cup and Uefa Champions League winner Bastian Schweinsteiger. The German football legend touched down in Cape Town then swung by Johannesburg with the prestigious Champions League trophy, courtesy of beer brand Heineken.\u00a0\u00a0 People got opportunities to pose for pictures and collected an autograph from the former German international midfielder. Shwa\u2019s very reliable spies revealed that the likes of Itumeleng Khune and the CEO of the suffering SA Football Association (Safa), Lydia Monyepao, were among the people who turned into groupies and just couldn\u2019t control their excitement at the sight of Schweinsteiger.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0