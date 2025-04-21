On-the-run alleged man of God fuming

Whew! Not Shepherd Bushiri catching feelings harder than a soapie villain! He pulled out the whole scroll because Mbuyiseni Ndlozi allegedly asked, “Why is he rich?” at a lecture. Ndlozi asked and he’s reacting nadlu to it.

Now Bushiri is out here calling -Ndlozi jealous, xenophobic, and dragging EFF leader Julius Malema into it. Meanwhile, Ndlozi’s just trying to sip his Malawian tea in peace and maybe, just maybe, ask a few awkward but valid questions. Bushiri says he created 5 000 jobs. Ndlozi probably just wanted to know if HR is hiring or if that includes unpaid interns.

