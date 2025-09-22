Only in your dreams, Nirvana

South Africans are always doing big things and making marks globally, so Shwa should be forgiven for believing that actress and musician Nirvana Nokwe had met Beyoncé Knowles.

Well, Twitter detectives won this one by calling out the picture for being AI generated.

Nokwe posted a picture of her and Knowles. The global superstar was dressed in a maroon dress that she posted on Instagram, thanking her fans for the love on her birthday.

Nokwe didn’t add a caption to her post but it was enough to have fooled many into thinking they had actually met. Turns out that the picture was the work of AI.

What happened to transparency on social media, or doesn’t that apply to likes.

Instagram does have a made with AI feature and this could have been the perfect moment to use but this does serve as a reminder not to believe everything you come across online.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content